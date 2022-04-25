Cape and Islands United Way Names New Business Director

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands United Way recently announced Evelyn Nelson as their Director of Business Development.

“We are so pleased to welcome Evy to our small and mighty team. She is sure to make a significant impact in our community,” President & CEO Mark Skala said.

Nelson will develop strategies for growth and engagement to further the group’s reach and continue to seek community partnerships.

Nelson is originally from Falmouth and was previously the Vice President of Development for South Shore Habitat for Humanity.

During her time at Habitat, Nelson focused on fundraising efforts and championed more affordable housing. She has also worked at South Shore Health and the Talking Information Center.

The United Way works with donors, volunteers, and other nonprofits to build stronger communities in the region.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter