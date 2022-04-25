You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape and Islands United Way Names New Business Director

Cape and Islands United Way Names New Business Director

April 25, 2022

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands United Way recently announced Evelyn Nelson as their Director of Business Development.

“We are so pleased to welcome Evy to our small and mighty team. She is sure to make a significant impact in our community,” President & CEO Mark Skala said.

Nelson will develop strategies for growth and engagement to further the group’s reach and continue to seek community partnerships.

Nelson is originally from Falmouth and was previously the Vice President of Development for South Shore Habitat for Humanity.

During her time at Habitat, Nelson focused on fundraising efforts and championed more affordable housing. She has also worked at South Shore Health and the Talking Information Center.

The United Way works with donors, volunteers, and other nonprofits to build stronger communities in the region. 

Click here to learn more about The Cape and Islands United Way.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 