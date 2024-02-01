Cape-Based Group Gets New Federal Contract

SANDWICH – The Sandwich-based environmental consulting firm Horsley Witten Group has been awarded a ten-million-dollar contract from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement, Horsley Witten will develop programs to protect the nation’s drinking water and wastewater systems from natural disasters, man-made incidents, and the effects of climate change.

Horsley Witten has been working with the EPA since 9/11, when the federal agency moved to protect the country’s drinking water supplies against terrorist attacks. The EPA also honored the group in 2022 for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to continuing our longstanding and productive partnership with the U.S. EPA to help safeguard the nation’s drinking water supplies and wastewater treatment facilities,” said Thomas Noble, Horsley Witten Group senior project manager and principal. “For more than two decades, we have worked closely together to create sustainable solutions to ensure that water and wastewater utilities are resilient from a wide range of natural, man-made, and nefarious threats.”