Cape Cod 5 Providing $250,000 for Food and Housing Security

HYANNIS – The first of 2021’s community pandemic support from Cape Cod 5 Cents Savings Bank was recently announced, beginning with grants totaling $250,000 from its Foundation.

The funds will support local organizations in their efforts to provide food and housing security across the region.

According to the organization, the funds will be split evenly between the two areas of need, with $125,000 going to food pantries and the other $125,000 going to homeless prevention services and resources.

The food security disbursement is in addition to another $125,000 in grants provided by the bank to local food pantries in April of last year.

Cape Cod 5 has also recently announced an increase of its Employee Donation Match Program in order to support immediate community needs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Cape Cod 5, we understand that the ongoing impact of the pandemic has resulted in an increasing demand for fundamental human services across our region,” said Dorothy Savarese, Chair and CEO of Cape Cod 5.

“As part of our community commitment and in response to the immediacy of these needs, we will continue to work collaboratively with community leaders to identify ways that we can help to increase access to these critical resources.”

More information on Cape Cod 5’s pandemic response can be found at their website.