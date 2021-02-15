You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod 5 Recognized for Community Outreach

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod 5 has recently been given an “Outstanding’ rating on its Community Reinvestment Act Performance Evaluation by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Massachusetts Division of Banks.

The evaluation assesses Cape Cod 5’s performance providing mortgages, small businesses loans, and community development lending.

“Our outstanding CRA rating is evidence of the fact Cape Cod 5 continues to integrate its community engagement efforts into every aspect of its business, leveraging its strengths and resources to make the greatest impact in the community it serves,” said CEO Dorothy Savarese.

Cape Cod 5 has sustained an outstanding rating since 1994.

