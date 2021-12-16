Cape Cod 5 Recognized As Top Place To Work

HYANNIS – In the recent edition of The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work awards, the publication recognized Cape Cod 5 as a responsible and ethical employer with a desirable workforce culture featuring diversity, equity and inclusion while prioritizing employee well-being and professional development.

Top Workplaces, which creates the list, additionally recognized the bank as a recipient of the October 2021 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence Awards.

The rankings are based on anonymous feedback provided by over 80,000 employees across 363 companies in a confidential survey.

This marks the fourth year straight in which the bank has won the award.

“At Cape Cod 5, we work to foster a culture where each employee feels supported and empowered to bring their best self to everything they do. We are honored to once again be recognized as a top workplace in Massachusetts and across the nation,” said Dorothy Savarese, Chair and CEO of Cape Cod 5.

“These accolades are a reflection of the efforts of our purpose driven employees, who have dedicated themselves to helping our customers meet their financial goals, while serving our communities and each other,” she added.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter