Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations

August 12, 2022

Plans for Rowen at the Pinehills, Courtesy Cape Cod 5

PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod 5 recently announced that it will open two new locations in Plymouth next year.

“The addition of these new locations emphasizes Cape Cod 5’s continued and expanded commitment to serving Plymouth and the surrounding area,” CEO Matt Burke said.

Both locations will offer all of Cape Cod 5’s financial services.

A Commerce Way location in West Plymouth will be a full-service banking center which will include drive-up services and offices for wealth management and lending.

Another new location at The Pinehills will be part of Rowen, a development that’s under construction. Cape Cod 5 will move from its current location at The Pinehills once the new facility is complete.

The two locations are expected to open sometime in the second half of 2023.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

