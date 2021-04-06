You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod 5 to Host Virtual Savings Fairs For High Schoolers

April 6, 2021

HYANNIS – Virtual Credit for Life fairs will be hosted by the Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank during the spring.

Local high school students will get the chance to play the role of a 25-year-old and make financial decisions. With that, the bank will help outline important savings and budgeting tips.

Over the past decade, thousands of high schoolers from the Cape and Islands area have participated in Credit for Life programs as a way to increase their financial literacy.

The fairs are being held virtually this spring to promote safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


