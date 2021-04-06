Cape Cod 5 to Host Virtual Savings Fairs For High Schoolers

HYANNIS – Virtual Credit for Life fairs will be hosted by the Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank during the spring.

Local high school students will get the chance to play the role of a 25-year-old and make financial decisions. With that, the bank will help outline important savings and budgeting tips.

Over the past decade, thousands of high schoolers from the Cape and Islands area have participated in Credit for Life programs as a way to increase their financial literacy.

The fairs are being held virtually this spring to promote safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s website by clicking here.