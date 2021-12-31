You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod 5 to Temporarily Close Bank Lobbies

December 31, 2021

HYANNIS – Cape Cod 5 has announced that their bank lobbies will be temporarily closed to the public beginning Monday, January 3, due to the uptick in local coronavirus cases.

Citing the safety of customers and employees, the bank advised that services will be offered through walk-up or drive-up windows, ATMs, and appointments until further notice.

Appointments can be made for transactions like gaining access to a safe deposit box.

Cape Cod 5 also recommends that customers utilize their mobile and online banking features for the time being.

More information can be found on Cape Cod 5’s website.

