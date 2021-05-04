You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Academy to Hold Scholarship Exams

Cape Cod Academy to Hold Scholarship Exams

May 4, 2021

OSTERVILLE – Cape Cod Academy’s Merit Scholarship Exams will be hosted on May 15 at their Osterville campus.

Prospective students approaching grades six through 12 are invited to take one of the exams; one is for middle schoolers and another is for high schoolers.

Two top scoring students from each test will receive a scholarship worth $10,000.

An information session on the school, which serves K-12 students, will also be held. Parents and potential students can receive more information on the admissions process and tour the campus.

The tests and information session will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Registration is required for these exams.

For more information, visit Cape Cod Academy’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 