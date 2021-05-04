Cape Cod Academy to Hold Scholarship Exams

OSTERVILLE – Cape Cod Academy’s Merit Scholarship Exams will be hosted on May 15 at their Osterville campus.

Prospective students approaching grades six through 12 are invited to take one of the exams; one is for middle schoolers and another is for high schoolers.

Two top scoring students from each test will receive a scholarship worth $10,000.

An information session on the school, which serves K-12 students, will also be held. Parents and potential students can receive more information on the admissions process and tour the campus.

The tests and information session will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Registration is required for these exams.

