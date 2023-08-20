Cape Cod’s Two Hospitals Receive High Marks For Patient Care

HYANNIS – The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently recognized Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital for exemplary health care.

Both were awarded four and five stars, respectively, in their Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. As the health agency of the federal government, the CMS uses data provided by hospitals across the country to help consumers choose their place of care.

The agency makes its determinations by using 46 hospital quality measures to apply a weighted ranking in five core groupings: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

From a pool of over 4,600 hospitals, Cape Cod Hospital was one of 803 to receive a four-star rating, while Falmouth Hospital was among 483 to receive the five-star designation.

“These CMS ratings reflect the continual commitment of our entire staff: physicians, nurses, technicians, quality control staff, environmental services, environmental services, and others to providing the highest quality, safest care for our patients on Cape Cod,” said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter