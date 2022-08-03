Cape Cod Artificial Reefs Receive Boost from State

FALMOUTH – Artificial reefs just off the coast of Harwich and Yarmouth have been bolstered by over 2,000 cubic yards of material from the state.

It includes granite and concrete collected from ongoing construction projects, including the South Coast Rail Project.

State officials said the effort amounts to $500,000 of the Department of Fish and Game’s capital budget.

They said that it’s an environmentally friendly way to utilize unused construction materials.

The reefs provide habitats for marine life on an otherwise featureless sea bottom, increasing fishery production and providing more opportunities for recreational fishing.

The Yarmouth reef was the first of its kind in Massachusetts, created by the town’s Department of Natural Resource in 1978 with help from the state Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF). The 127-acre site is located about two miles south of Bass River.

The Harwich reef is the newest in the state, constructed in 2016 by the town and the DMF. The 10-acre reef is about two miles south of the entrance to Saquatucket Harbor.

The reefs provide homes for over a dozen species of sea life, including black sea bass, butterfish, lobster and squid.