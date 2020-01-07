You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Water-Based Career Showcase Planned for Cape Cod Students

January 7, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Blue Economy Foundation Inc. is hosting WaterWORKS 2020, a water-based career showcase for the region’s high school students.

The half-day event will bring together over 370 students with 45 businesses, organizations, or institutions that shape the water-based blue economy in the region.

At the WaterWORKS event, college-bound, certificate-bound, and workforce-bound students are invited to experience first-hand the many blue economy jobs and career paths available to them through exhibits, interactive displays, and hands-on activities, and conversations with representatives.

WaterWORKS 2020 is set to take place today at Cape Cod Community College from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WaterWORKS 2020 SCHEDULE
7:30-8:45 EXHIBITOR MOVE-IN & COFFEE

8:45-9:45 EXHIBITOR SETUP AND STROLL THROUGH EXHIBITS

9:00-9:30 STUDENTS ARRIVE & Move to Tilden Lobby for check-in and assembly

9:30 ASSEMBLY BEGINS – TILDEN AUDITORIUM
Introductory Video
Welcome-Chris Adams, Cape Cod Blue Economy Foundation
Welcome-Dr. John Cox, Cape Cod Community College
Keynote – Dr. Greg Skomal, Senior Scientist, Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries Closing Instructions

10:00 TOURS BEGIN

10:05-10:35 First Segment

10:40-11:10 Second Segment

11:15-11:45 First lunch/Third Segment

11:50-12:20 Second lunch/Third location

12:25-1250 Fourth Segment

12:50 TOURS END – EXHIBITS MAY BREAK DOWN

1:00 WRAP-UP ASSEMBLY – TILDEN AUDITORIUM

Video (Blue Economy)
Give-away
CCC College Remarks
Closing Remarks & Instructions

1:20-1:30 BUSES LOAD AND DEPART – PICKUP/DROPOFF LOCATION (FLAG POLES)

