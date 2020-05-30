Cape Cod Calling to Donate Proceeds to the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund

HARWICH – Cape Cod Calling announced that it will donate portions of the proceeds from its June, July, and August subscription box shipments to the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund.

The organization is a monthly subscription box and gift curation service that delivers art, photography, sundries, literature, recipes and other unique home accessories created on Cape Cod.

Cape Cod Calling will donate $10 for each deluxe box shipped and $5 for each Signature box shipped.

Each month, a variety of local items are hand-picked, packed, and shipped directly to subscribers.

The goal is to deliver a little piece of Cape Cod each month, promote Cape Cod creators and artist businesses, and support Cape Cod charities.

“Since Cape Cod Calling was founded, our mission has always been to promote the Cape Cod art and creatives community and also to give back to Cape Cod charities,” said Cape Cod Calling founder and CEO Denise Montgomery.

“Now more than ever, people in this community need assistance and we are thankful that we can do our part to help by donating to the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund.”

Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Executive Director Julie Wake added, “We are grateful to be the benefactors of this creative and generous program.”

“Our creative community is potentially facing devastating impacts because of the economic fallout from this pandemic, the Arts Relief Fund addresses that urgent need, ss the Cape’s regional arts nonprofit, we have an obligation to ensure that these impacts are minimized so our local artists can continue making art when this is over.”

For more information on Cape Cod Calling, click here.

For more information on the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod’s Arts Relief Fund, click here.