Cape Cod Canal Day Postponed to Next September

BOURNE – Cape Cod Canal Day has been postponed to September of 2021 due to concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials from the Cape Cod Canal Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that it would be impossible to responsibly and safely hold the event while accounting for thousands of people.

While the event has to be delayed out of an abundance of caution for everyone involved, they expressed confidence that Cape Cod Canal Day will return next year with a great turnout.

The chamber thanked the dozens of sponsors who have helped make this event possible in recent years and the community members who support the event and local commerce.