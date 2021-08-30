Cape Cod Canal Day to be held on September 18

BUZZARDS BAY – The Cape Cod Canal Day Festival makes its return on Saturday, September 18 from 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Buzzards Bay Park on the Cape Cod Canal.

“We are thrilled to bring back the festival this year and look forward to seeing lots of patrons come and enjoy our local food trucks, craft beer and wine, live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, a ‘Kids Zone’ for children, Cape Cod Canal Day Cup Cornhole Tournament, and a 5k Road Race,” said Cape Cod Canal Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Marie Oliva.

“All these activities are sure to be a fun-filled family day.”

Admission for the day is free.

Registration for the 5K Road Race and cornhole tournament is $25.

Local food trucks include Lobsta Love, Seafood Sam’s, Noonan Concessions, the Lobster Trap, and more.

Live performances include: Massachusetts Maritime Marching Band, Joe Merrick Rock Trio, and the The Fat City Band.

For more information, go to www.capecodcanalhamber.org.

