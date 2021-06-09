Retiring Chamber CEO Honored as Mercy Otis Warren Woman of the Year

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross was recently honored as the Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year.

During the ceremony, community members celebrated Northcross’s contributions to the Cape Cod region, especially as related to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we had the testing that began and we saw the problems that were going on with testing and not getting enough of it on Cape, Wendy was there. When the vaccine started, and we weren’t getting it fast enough, Wendy was there,” said Master of Ceremonies Matt Pitta.

“And the reason why Barnstable County has, I believe the highest vaccination rate in the state right now among all of the counties, is because Wendy Northcross was there to help for all of you.”

Northcross is a member of the Cape Cod COVID Response Task Force, a regional partnership of community leaders founded to unite the Cape and Islands in their efforts to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Elizabeth Albert, Barnstable County Administrator, said that Northcross has always been supportive when it comes to partnerships of all kinds.

“I’ve worked with Wendy on various things over the years. When we started working on some substance use disorder issues and addressing it, and when I called Wendy, the thing that stood out to me and what I remember today whenever I think of [her] is just her willingness to collaborate,” said Albert.

Northcross said that she would be retiring as CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber in late June, leaving the organization in the hands of Paul Niedzwiecki, former executive director of the Cape Cod Commission.