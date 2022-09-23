You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Event Highlights Housing Crisis

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Event Highlights Housing Crisis

September 23, 2022

The sign at the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce welcomes visitors.

HYANNIS – This season’s “Advocacy in Action” program by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce will focus on the affordable housing crisis being felt by towns across the Cape and Islands region.

The event will run from 9 to 11 am on October 18 at the Cape and Islands Association of Realtors office in Yarmouth.

The free program will cover market-rate housing, affordable housing development and construction-related challenges, and causes of housing instability. It will also examine how other seasonal communities tackle their housing issues.

Speakers at the event will include Association CEO Ryan Castle, Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta, Homeless Prevention Council Executive Director Hadley Luddy, and Michelle Welsh and Jenn Yildiz of Intrax Work Travel.

Registration can be completed on the Chamber’s website.

