Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Hosting Advocacy Program

WEST YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce will host their quarterly “Advocacy in Action” program on October 18 from 9 to 11 am.

The forum aims to educate business owners and community members about current issues impacting their operations.

The series of events will bring together housing advocates from across the Cape to present the several layers of systemic housing challenges on the peninsula.

Other topics to discussed will be market rate, affordable housing development, homelessness, and how other communities house their seasonal workforce.

The forum, which includes five speakers including CEO of the Cape and Islands Association of Realtors Ryan Castle, CEO of Housing Assistance Corporation Alisa Magnotta, and Executive Director of the Homeless Prevention Council Hadley Luddy.

The event will be held at the Cape and Islands Association of Realtors’ office along Mid Tech Drive in West Yarmouth.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.Com News Center