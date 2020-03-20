Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Offers Complimentary Membership During COVID-19 Crisis

CENTERVILLE – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is expanding its help for Barnstable County by offering complimentary membership to any local company or non-profit entity.

The goal is to allow interested businesses on the Cape the opportunity to receive a copy of the chamber’s email newsletter.

The chamber believes that it is vital for them to keep the community abreast of the latest information during the trying times and they are pushing out informational emails as soon as they gather critical updates.

Interested businesses owners, email Membership@capecodchamber.org and provide your name, business name, and email address.

If you are a chamber member, and are not currently receiving emails, email Membership@capecodchamber.org to receive communications.

For more updates and resources for business related to COVID-19, please visit capecodchamber.org/members/public-policy-and-advocacy/covid-19/.

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization whose mission is to strengthen and promote the regional economic vitality, cultural richness, environmental sensitivity and social needs of Cape Cod.