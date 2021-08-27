Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra Announces 2021 Season

HARWICH PORT – The Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra recently announced its return to the live stage for the 2021-22 season.

“Season Kickoff & Serenade,” the orchestra’s first live performance in 18 months, will take place on Sunday, August 29 at 3 p.m. at the Pilgrim Congressional Church in Harwich Port.

The orchestra is conducted by Founding Music Director Matthew Scinto.

Scinto expressed gratitude after over a year of online performances.

“I’m very grateful to our supporters for making a seemingly impossible online season work for our orchestra, helping us reach thousands of individuals and collaborating with great people and organizations here on Cape Cod,” said Scinto.

“We are supercharged and ready to get back to the magic of live concerts.”

The premier will launch OPEN, a new format combining performance, audience interaction, and a behind-the-scenes look into an orchestra rehearsal.

The concert will perform Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings, followed by a wine and cheese reception sponsored by Joseph Carr Wine.

For more information and tickets to season four, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter