Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra Announces Show Cancellation’s Due To COVID-19

HARWICH – The Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra has announced that it is cancelling a pair of concerts scheduled for Saturday, December 11 at 5 pm at St Christopher’s Church in Chatham and Sunday, December 12 at 3 pm at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Harwich Port as part of its winter celebration “Summer Holiday”.

According to representatives from the organization the holiday series to benefit Women’s Empowerment through Cape Area Networking (WE CAN) with guest singer Sarah Joyce Cooper was cancelled due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cape Cod has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Current ticket holders will be contacted by the Orchestra to make alternate arrangements.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter