Cape Cod Chamber Releases Inaugural Business Podcast Series

CENTERVILLE – A new podcast for Cape Cod business was launched this week by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.

Named the Policy Pod, the series is produced by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce with the goal of highlighting policies that support Cape Cod’s spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship, and resiliency.

“Because tone matters, we have taken to the airwaves to share our thoughts and our members ideas, mixing interesting conversation with issues Cape Codders care about,” said Wendy Northcross, Chamber CEO.

“Due to the rapidly changing business conditions caused by COVID-19, we felt compelled to launch with discussion on how we reopen Cape Cod’s economic and social life.”

Matt Pitta, long time broadcast news journalist and Director of Communications for The Davenport Companies is co-host for the podcast with Northcross.

“The first podcast entitled Reopening Cape Cod in the COVID-19 Era experienced a very quick download rate on its launch date,” said Pitta.

“We are planning on inviting many guests on a wide variety of subjects; however, the pandemic and economic recovery is our priority topic currently.

Northcross also announced that the inaugural season of the Policy Pod is supported by The Davenport Companies. “A perfect fit for a Cape-business oriented podcast is this family-owned and operated business serving Cape Codders since the 1950s with homes, health and wellness, entertainment, and stewardship of the Cape region,” said Northcross.

“In terms of the significant change in social and business life, we realize we are all in this together, and the support of the Davenport Companies is critical to the Cape’s future,” she said.

For more information about the podcast and to listen, click here.