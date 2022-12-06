Cape Cod Climate Ambassador Applications Open

HYANNIS – Applications for the third session of the Cape Cod Climate Ambassador program are now open.

Local high school students are invited to submit their names to the Cape Cod Commission for consideration to the program, which aims to educate and motivate young residents to work towards combating climate change and its harmful impacts.

Close to 40 students across the Cape and Islands region have gone through the program since 2021.

Climate ambassadors will be meeting on Tuesday afternoons from January through May of 2023. Experts in the environmental advocacy fields will speak to the group and provide their insight.

Applications are due by January 6. To learn more, visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website by clicking here.