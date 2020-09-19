Cape Cod Commission and CCRTA Host Bay State Bike Month

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission and the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority have joined a state wide effort to celebrate bicycling as an alternative mode of transportation during the Bay State Bike Month.

Usually, Bike Week is held in May, but was postponed to September and expanded to the whole month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Commission and CCRTA, the goal of the month is to raise awareness about bicycling for transportation, fitness and fun.

To celebrate, residents are asked to take part in the Cape Cod Bike Month Bingo challenge, where participants check off bingo squares by riding on different bike trails in the region, replacing car trips with bicycle trips and getting a bike tune up at a local bike shops.

Participants can download the bingo card online and use the social media hashtag #BikeWeekBingo to enter their card for a prize raffle.

Giveaways on select CCRTA bus routes will also be held the week of September 21 to 25 for transit riders who mount their bikes on buses.

A table will also be set up at the Hyannis Regional Transportation Center with free bike gear giveaways.

More information on the events can be found the Bay State Bike Month website.