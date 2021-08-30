Cape Cod Commission Announces $149,868 in Grant Funds

BARNSTABLE- The Cape Cod Commission, in partnership Barnstable County Commissioners and the Barnstable County Economic Development Council, announced the award of $149,868 in grant funds through the Barnstable County License Plate Program to support COVID-19 recovery and resiliency projects.

Duffy Health Services received $20,000 to develop a business plan for a medical respite program.

Cape Cod Health Ministry received $20,000 to provide a variety of programs to stimulate mental health and healing from stress caused by the pandemic targeting immigrant communities.

$13,750 was given to Cape Cod Young Professionals to provide small business owners with training tools and access to resources to adapt, diversify, and expand skillets and provide education to support wage growth.

Entrepreneurship For All Cape Cod earned $20,000 to fund programs that advance economic and social impact on Cape Cod through inclusive entrepreneurship.

$20,000 was given to the Downtown Hyannis Community Development Corporation to fund a local business boost pilot program that offers one on one technical assistance and implementation support to small businesses in downtown Hyannis to assist in their recovery and help gain a competitive advantage.

$21,618 to the Housing Assistance Corporation to fund the My Home Plus Home report and toolkit to support homeowners in the creation of more ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units).

The Town of Harwich received $17,000 to stimulate the economic vitality of Harwich Center and improve access and walkability in the village through safety improvement programs.

By, Sean Ellertson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter