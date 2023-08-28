Cape Cod Commission Approves Underwater Cable Project

FALMOUTH – The Cape Cod Commission has unanimously approved the proposed replacement of a 37-year-old existing submarine electricity distribution cable that runs from Falmouth underwater to Tisbury.

The cable runs for 2.6 miles under water and plans to replace the cable would avoid altering the surrounding landscape which Jordan Velozo, Chief Regulatory Officer for the Commission, agreed would be beneficial for the region.

“Some of the recognized benefits of the project are the improvement of the reliability of the grid based power, which would contribute to a grid capable of incorporating more renewable energy, and alleviating the need for the diesel generators on Martha’s Vineyard,” Velozo said.

Not only would the retirement of the diesel generators on the island be an option, but the replacement would remove a cable that has experienced eight faults over its 37 years of existence.

The project will still be going through approval processes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, among other groups, but Velozo stated that through the findings of the commission everything should be approved going forward.

“The draft decision before you contains the findings that the project meets the standards for DRI approval, and that is consistent with the RPP, the LCP, and that the probable benefits outweigh the probable detriments,” said Velozo.

Using previously existing duct and manhole systems on Mill Road in Falmouth will help the process while the proposal from Epsilon Associates also researched a route that is the least environmentally damaging and practical alternative.

Currently four underwater cables help provide grid-based electrical services to Martha’s Vineyard.





