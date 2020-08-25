Second Coronavirus Survey Launched for Cape Cod Businesses

HYANNIS – A second survey to gauge the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak and to develop strategies for local businesses has been launched by the Cape Cod Commission and Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.

As the first round of survey responses will be utilized to leverage economic aid for the region, the second survey is meant to take a deeper look into how the pandemic has affected businesses and their owners during the Cape’s peak season in the summer.

Responses are confidential, and all business owners–including those who responded to the first survey–are encouraged to take part. The survey can be found by clicking here.