Cape Cod Commission Launches Climate Ambassador Program

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission has announced the launch of the Climate Ambassador Program.

It will aim to educate, engage and empower young people on Cape Cod to work together to combat climate change.

Students in grades 9-12 who would like to develop a better understanding of climate change, learn how to communicate effectively about climate, learn how to effectively about climate, and learn what actions can be taken individually and collectively to bring about change are encourage to apply to participate in the five month program.

Selected students will participate in eight virtual meetings, to be held on Wednesday afternoons from January to May.

Interested students should submit a one page letter to climate@capecodcommision.org