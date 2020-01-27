Cape Cod Commission to Host Climate Resilience Event in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod Commission will hold a climate resilience series event Tuesday evening in Wellfleet.

The commission has developed the Cape Cod Coastal Planner to support communities facing decisions about adaption and responding to hazards like sea level rise, storm surge and erosion.

Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori and Deputy Director Erin Perry will discuss how the resource communicates environmental and socio-economic effects of coastal resiliency strategies.

The event is at 6:30 p.m. at the Wellfleet Public Library.