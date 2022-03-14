Input Sought on Route 28 Corridor Study

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission and the Towns of Barnstable and Yarmouth are inviting the public to take part in a virtual public input session on the Route 28 East Hyannis Corridor Study on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 6:00 pm.

The study, which expands from Yarmouth Road in Barnstable to Main Street in Yarmouth, seeks to address long and short-term issues along the corridor, which is located between two MassDOT projects; an intersection reconstruction at Route 28 and Yarmouth Road, and a Route 28 repaving project east of the East Main Street intersection in Yarmouth.

Input from the public will be used by the commission in its efforts to develop a convenient and accessible roadway for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists along the corridor as part of a transportation planning study under the Unified Planning Work Program.

The commission will present a slate of draft alternatives for the corridor at a second public meeting down the line.

To access the meeting, join the meeting link by clicking here or dial (929) 205-6099 and enter meeting ID 932 6393 2207.

If prompted to enter a passcode, type join.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter