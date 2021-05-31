You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Commission Seeking COVID-19 Recovery Proposals

Cape Cod Commission Seeking COVID-19 Recovery Proposals

May 31, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission is accepting proposals from local or regional government and non-profit projects that help recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proposals should be for projects that address a documented impact of the pandemic and are parallel to the region’s Comprehensive Economic Development.

Proposals must exhibit at least one of the CEDS Action Plan initiatives.

Initiatives include local business development, blue economy sector development, comprehensive and activity center planning, housing access and affordability, climate change innovation, transportation and air quality improvement, infrastructure development, and infrastructure funding.

There is $150,000 available for grants of up to $25,000.

To receive a Request for Proposal head here. The link can also be used to gain access to an informational webinar scheduled for June 15th at 3 p.m.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 