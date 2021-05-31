Cape Cod Commission Seeking COVID-19 Recovery Proposals

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission is accepting proposals from local or regional government and non-profit projects that help recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proposals should be for projects that address a documented impact of the pandemic and are parallel to the region’s Comprehensive Economic Development.

Proposals must exhibit at least one of the CEDS Action Plan initiatives.

Initiatives include local business development, blue economy sector development, comprehensive and activity center planning, housing access and affordability, climate change innovation, transportation and air quality improvement, infrastructure development, and infrastructure funding.

There is $150,000 available for grants of up to $25,000.

To receive a Request for Proposal head here. The link can also be used to gain access to an informational webinar scheduled for June 15th at 3 p.m.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center