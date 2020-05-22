Cape Cod Community College Accepting Applications for “S-STEM Scholars” Program

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College is accepting applications for the “S-STEM Scholars” program, which provides free tuition to eligible students studying in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The program is funded through a grant awarded to the college from the National Science Foundation.

The grant looks to fund $649,997 worth of scholarships and coordinated support systems for S-STEM Scholars over the next five years.

With a focus on increasing the number of students entering STEM fields, the scholarships will specifically benefit students with high academic talent that are economically disadvantaged.

Eligible students must be U.S. citizens who qualify for FAFSA for need-based financial aid, with household incomes that do not exceed 200 percent of the federal poverty line.

They must also be enrolled in a STEM degree program at the college with a GPA of at least 3.0 or higher, and have completed at least six credits prior to becoming a participant.

This means that current STEM students, students who have earned credits then left the college, and many high school students who have earned dual enrollment credits at Cape Cod Community College, may be eligible to receive free tuition through the S-STEM Scholars program as early as the fall.

All courses at Cape Cod Community College for the remainder of 2020 will be held in online, distance learning formats.

Enrollment is currently open for summer and fall classes.

For more information and to apply to become a S-STEM Scholar at Cape Cod Community College, click here.