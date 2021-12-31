Cape Cod Community College Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinics

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College will host a dozen free COVID vaccine clinics in January for those looking to get their initial doses or a booster shot.

The vaccinations will be administered and scheduled by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts while the college provides the use of its facilities on their West Barnstable campus.

As case numbers trend upwards to levels not seen since early 2021, Cape Cod Community College President John Cox highlighted the importance of vaccines.

“As we look at the national and local landscape, with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surging through our communities, it’s more important than ever that we come together and protect each other from the virus,” said Cox.

“Getting vaccinated remains the single most important tool in fighting back against this pandemic. We are proud to partner with the Commonwealth to be a host site for vaccination clinics, providing local access to people across our region.”

The clinics will also assist students planning to take in-person classes at the college, as a vaccine mandate will be in effect this semester.

Those taking strictly online classes do not have to meet the requirement. Registration for spring classes is currently open.

Clinics will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm and Sundays from 12:30 pm to 6 pm.

The first clinic will be open on January 4, with the last to be hosted on January 30.

Both Moderna and Pfizer doses will be available.

Registration is required, which can be done by clicking here.