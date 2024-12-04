Cape Cod Community College To Host Avangrid’s Rachel Martin For Offshore Wind Talk

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Technology Council is welcoming Avangrid’s Rachel Martin to Cape Cod Community College on Friday, December 6, 2024, to discuss the company’s offshore wind projects, including Vineyard Wind, and other renewable energy initiatives.

Aside from partially owning Vineyard Wind, Avangrid was also recently awarded two wind leases off of the outer cape, the first of eight leases being awarded by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management off of Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Martin has served as Avangrid’s outreach manager for Massachusetts since 2022 and has over a decade of experience in public roles in the nonprofit sector and in state and local government, serving as Operations and Constituent Services Director for State Senator Julian Cyr.

The session will run from 7:30 to 9 am and will highlight the state’s clean energy goals and new technologies being implemented in the offshore wind industry.

“This is a timely talk on an important topic that will have ramifications for how our state and country work to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” said Steve Smith, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Technology Council.

“We’re excited to learn more about what Avangrid is currently doing and its long-term work to utilize renewable energy to meet the demands of our region’s power grid,” he said.

To register for the talk online, click here.