Cape Cod Conservation District Names New Program Manager

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Conservation District has named Martha Craig as their new program manager.

This will be Craig’s second position with the CCCD and her new focus will start with projects within the Cape Cod Water Resources Restoration Project (CCWRRP).

“This is my second time at the Cape Cod Conservation District. Back in 2010 to 2013, I was the Salt Marsh Restoration Project Manager, so I worked on several salt marsh restoration projects throughout the Cape,” said Craig.

The project is a joint initiative of the District and the Federal Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Last year, the District announced federal approval of the District’s application for $42.5 million.

“Salt marsh restoration projects, there are a lot of storm water sites; it seems like every town has stormwater projects if they haven’t finished them already. Then the fish passage, there are a few big ponds that we’re working with the towns and the tribe to improve those important areas,” Craig said.

Craig brings over 30 years of experience as a wetland ecologist with direct knowledge of wetland restoration on Cape Cod.

She was also heavily involved in the initial stages and planning of Wellfleet’s Herring River restoration project.

The District has identified over 76 sites on Cape Cod that are included in the CCWRP.

The CCWRP plans would improve water quality for 7,300 acres of shellfish beds, restore an estimated 1,500 acres of degraded salt marsh and improve fish access to 4,200 acres of spawning habitat.