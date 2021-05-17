You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Organization Gets Grant to Help Reduce Waste

Cape Cod Organization Gets Grant to Help Reduce Waste

May 17, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension  has been awarded $125,000 from a Sustainable Materials Recovery Program Municipal Grant.

The program is orchestrated by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

SMRP grants are awarded to municipalities for recycling, composting, reuse, source reduction, policy development, and enforcement activities to reduce disposal.

The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension was awarded the most amount of funding out of 49 other grant recipients.

“This grant is integral for all residents and small businesses on Cape Cod to have year round access to a safe and appropriate disposal location. Safe collection of household hazardous waste protects Cape Cod’s vulnerable drinking water supply,” said Hazardous Environmental Specialist at the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Kalliope Chute.

The funds are expected to be used to construct a facility that will reduce costs of disposal of household chemicals for small businesses and residents.

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

