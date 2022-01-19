Cape Cod Cooperative Extension’s Annual Native Plant Sale Returns

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension (CCCE) is hosting its Annual Native Plant Sale, with opportunities for residents to pre-order native plant varieties until March 18, 2022.

The CCCE is the educational department for Barnstable County, working to educate the public on environmental topics such as marine resources, agriculture, and horticulture.

The department aims to educate the general public on the importance of native plants and encourage their use in home gardens through its sale, noting their importance to local ecology and maintaining the regions biodiversity.

Young plants, rooted cuttings and seedlings are available for sale on a pre-order, first-come first-served basis.

All checks must be made payable to Barnstable County.

Customers will have until April 29-30 to pick up their plants at the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Farm Office at 3675 Main Street, Barnstable, MA from 10 am to 2 pm.

Programs with The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension are provided through partnering with the Woods Hole Sea Grant Program at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and the University of Massachusetts.

To view the order form, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter