Cape Cod Drought Conditions Remain as Rest of State Improves

HYANNIS – Cape Cod is still experiencing drought conditions despite the above-average rainfall received by most of the state.

Less than the normal average monthly rainfall is occurring on Cape Cod, and signs of drought-like conditions can be seen going back six months.

Groundwater and other factors such as streamflow and lake water levels are far less than average at this point.

Due to the unusual conditions, residents and business are asked to continue to cut back on and monitor their water usage.

Keeping outdoor water consumption to a minimum is important, and can be done by planting drought-tolerant species in gardens.

Installing rain collection systems to assist in watering of outdoor plants can also be helpful.

Outdoor watering should be done one day a week at most.

Toilets, faucets, and showers should be used sparingly and efficiently.

Communities are advised to establish conservation programs and regularly update residents on drought statuses.