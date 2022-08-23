Cape Cod Foundation Awards $250,000 in Capacity Building Grants

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Grants totaling just under $250,000 have been provided to eleven local nonprofits by the Cape Cod Foundation in order to boost capacity building efforts.

$248,100 will be divided among 11 organizations. Staff training, upgrades to technology, as well as access to more resources and services will be funded through the grants.

Money will be issued to Amazing Grace of Cape Cod, Amplify POC Cape Cod, Belonging to Each Other, Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra, Community Connections, Health Imperatives, Health Ministry, Helping Our Women, the Hyannis Public Library, Lower Cape Cod Community Access Television, and Sharing Kindness.