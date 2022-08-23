You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Foundation Awards $250,000 in Capacity Building Grants

Cape Cod Foundation Awards $250,000 in Capacity Building Grants

August 23, 2022

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Grants totaling just under $250,000 have been provided to eleven local nonprofits by the Cape Cod Foundation in order to boost capacity building efforts.

$248,100 will be divided among 11 organizations. Staff training, upgrades to technology, as well as access to more resources and services will be funded through the grants.

Money will be issued to Amazing Grace of Cape Cod, Amplify POC Cape Cod, Belonging to Each Other, Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra, Community Connections, Health Imperatives, Health Ministry, Helping Our Women, the Hyannis Public Library, Lower Cape Cod Community Access Television, and Sharing Kindness.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 