Cape Cod Foundation Awards $650,000 for Food Security and Healthcare

YARMOUTH – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, The Cape Cod Foundation recently awarded $650,000 to support 23 nonprofit organizations across Cape Cod.

The funding comes from the foundation’s Strategic Emergency Response Fund, which was established during the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

“We are building resources for the community in two ways,” said foundation President and CEO Kristin O’Malley in a statement.

“We are actively fundraising with local partners and individual donors who are deeply invested in the welfare of Cape Cod. We are also applying for grants available to community foundations throughout the Commonwealth in order to bring additional resources to Cape Cod it would not have otherwise,” she said.

A total of $210,000 went to nonprofits who support food security and access to mental and physical health care across the region.

To date, the foundation also received two Community Foundation Grants from the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development totaling $671,322, which has been earmarked for low-income households experiencing economic hardship due to the pandemic.

The first round of grantmaking brought a total of $450,000 to Cape and Islands region nonprofits providing programs and services to residents.

The foundation has raised $2.86 million and distributed $1.86 million to nonprofit organizations through the Strategic Emergency Response Fund.