Cape Cod Foundation Awards Almost $900,000 In Local Scholarships

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation recently awarded almost $900,000 in scholarship funding to support 150 local students pursuing higher education and certificate programs.

Their partners, the Cape Cod Association awarded $503,500 to 337 students, for a combined award of over $1.4 million for the second year in a row.

Student award winners will pursue degrees locally and nationwide at Cape Cod Community College, the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, UMass Amherst, Dartmouth, Harvard, Arizona State University, and the University of California Berkley, in fields such as business administration, law, engineering, and environmental science.

Over five hundred students applied for the competitive scholarship selection process, with about twenty percent of award recipients being first-generation college students.

“The Foundation was established in 1989 with a single $10,000 scholarship. Since then, our Scholarship program has experienced incredible growth and impacted many people’s lives,” said Kristin O’Malley, President of the Cape Cod Foundation.

“We have done this by building a community of support. With continued support from donors, we will be able to increase scholarship opportunities for all educational paths in the coming years.”

The Foundation administers over ninety active funds from which it draws funding for student scholarship opportunities.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter