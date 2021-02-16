Cape Cod Foundation Presents Virtual Food Security Forum

YARMOUTH – A virtual community forum on food security has been planned by The Cape Cod Foundation for Cape Cod residents.

“Food Security and Access Across Cape Cod” will be the first in a series of forums planned by the Foundation this year to share information about the region’s current, most pressing issues.

Panelists include Christine Menard, Executive Director of Family Pantry of Cape Cod; Tammy Leone, Executive Director of Cape Kid Meals; and Maryanne Ryan, Director of Community Services of Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands.

The panelists will join President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation, Kristin O’Malley, who said that the forums are a way to connect residents with organizations and improve community engagement.

“Over the past year, our local food pantries and food programs have reported 100% to 300% increases in demand for services,” said O’Malley.

“Nonprofit organizations have also had to implement different distributions models to serve those who can’t get to pantries or access other programs at this time.”

She said that the panel experts will discuss how their organizations have been responding to food insecurity across the region as well as how it impacts different demographics.

“I commend the work that organizations are continuing to do. We know that the need will continue, so it’s great to have all these organizations on the front-line and tirelessly working on behalf of our community,” said O’Malley.

O’Malley said that some of the topic areas planned for future forums in the series include housing and homelessness, mental and behavioral health, and one in the fall on education and financial assistance.

The forum will be hosted on Thursday, February 25 from 9:30 am to 10:15 am.

Residents can join the forum by registering on The Cape Cod Foundation’s website.

The session will also be recorded for viewing later.