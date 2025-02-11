You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Foundation Reports Annual Grant Numbers

February 11, 2025

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation says it awarded over $6.5 million in grants to nonprofits and scholarships for local students in 2024.

The Foundation has over 330 charitable funds that it administers.

Since its inception in 1989, the Foundation has distributed more than $106 million back into the community. 

One of the key accomplishments listed from last year was reaching a milestone for The Women and Girls Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation. A total of $500,000 was raised towards a $1 million endowment that is planned by the end of 2027. The endowment would support local programs and initiatives that advance women and girls across Cape Cod.  

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

