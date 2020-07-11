Cape Cod Foundation Supports Food Pantries

YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation has deployed $145,000 in its sixth round of COVID-19 related grants.

The grants have gone towards funding six nonprofit organizations operating food pantries and food delivery programs across Cape Cod.

These organizations are YMCA Cape cod, Cape Kids Meals, Duffy Health Center, Food4Kids, Falmouth Service Center and the Family Pantry of Cape Cod.

To date, the Foundation has distributed a total of $925,000 in grant funding from its Strategic Emergency Response Fund to 41 nonprofits.

“These organizations are tackling food insecurity on several fronts and reaching diverse populations in need,” said Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation in a statement.

“In addition to supporting onsite and mobile pantries Cape-wide, some organizations are providing meals for children attending camps and weekend food bags for families over the summer others are working with local Councils on Aging to ensure food delivery to elders in need or helping unsheltered homeless members of the community.”

A total of $1.27 million has been raised by The Foundation for its Strategic Emergency Response Fund from discretionary resources, individual donors, corporate partners, and foundations.