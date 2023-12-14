Cape Cod Gateway Airport Hosting PFAS Mitigation Meeting

HYANNIS – On Monday, December 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Cape Cod Gateway Airport, with support from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, will host a Public Involvement Plan meeting on December 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The meeting will review the airport’s response to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found on its property.

Airport management and consultants have met with community members on multiple occasions holding public meetings and community outreach sessions to encourage productive open dialogue on its response to PFAS, says Gateway Airport officials.

Additionally, the public will have the opportunity to comment on any of the draft reports being submitted to MassDEP.

The meeting will begin with an approximately 45-minute presentation by the airport’s environmental consultant and will conclude with an approximately one hour and 15-minute question and answer session.