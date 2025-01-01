Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is welcoming the new year with a slate of eighteen January blood drives benefitting Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

January is recognized nationally as Blood Donor Month to honor those who give blood and to bring awareness to the importance of blood and platelet donations during a time of year when donations often slow down despite the need for blood remaining constant.

Due to the short shelf-life of 42 days for donated blood, maintaining blood inventories is an ongoing effort.

As such, Cape Cod Healthcare pledges to keep all regional blood donations on the Cape to serve Cape residents and visitors.

The first drive will take place on January 2 at the Northside United Methodist Church in Brewster from 9:40 am to 4 pm, with numerous drives taking place each week leading up to the final drive on January 31 at Seamen’s Bank in Eastham from 9:40 am to 4 pm.

All donors in January will receive a gift card and complimentary beverage coupon at Cumberland Farms.

Appointments are required at all Cape Cod Healthcare blood drives.

