Cape Cod Healthcare Announces April Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced the dates for its April Blood Drives.

Donations will all be used on-Cape to address urgent needs at Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospitals, which both require at least one week’s worth of blood on hand at all times.

April Blood Drives will be held on the following dates:

April 3: 11 am to 5 pm at the Dennis Police Department on 90 Bob Crowell Road.

April 4: 10 am to 4 pm at St. Anthony’s Fatima Hall within the St. Joseph Guardian of the Holy Family Parish at 167 East Falmouth Highway in East Falmouth.

April 5: 11 am to 5 pm at the Harwich Police Department on 183 Sisson Road.

April 11: 9 am to 3 pm at Yarmouth Port Community at the International Fund for Animal Welfare on 290 Summer St.

April 12: 10 am to 4 pm at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on 166 Water St.

April 14: 10 am to 4 pm at the Starbucks on 11 Davis Straits/Route 28 in Falmouth.

April 18: 10 am to 4 pm at Northside United Methodist Church at 701 Airline Road in Brewster.

April 19: Noon to 6 pm at Chatham Works at 323 Orleans Road in North Chatham.

April 21: 9 am to 3 pm at Cotuit Community at the Cotuit Federated Church on 40 School St.

April 22: 9 am to 3 pm at the Falmouth Commission on Disability at the Gus Canty Center on 790 Main St.

April 25: 10 am to 4 pm at John Wesley United Methodist Church at 270 Gifford St, Falmouth.

April 27: 10 am to 4 pm at the Orleans Police Department at 99 Eldredge Park Way.

April 28: 11 am to 5 pm at the Brewster Police Department on 631 Harwich Road.

Prospective donors can also make an appointment at The Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday.

All donors to April Blood Drives will receive a Stop & Shop Gift Card.

Appointments are required at all April Blood Drives.

Appointments at the Nicholas Xiarhos Blood Donor Center can be made by calling the Center at 508-862-5663.

Appointments at upcoming blood drives can be made by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter