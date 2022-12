Cape Cod Healthcare Announces December Blood Drives

HYANNIS – A series of December blood drives have been announced by Cape Cod Healthcare to help their hospitals deal with blood shortages.

A blood drive takes place Tuesday from 9 am to 3 pm at the Dennis Mid-Cape Home Center.

Another takes place Friday from 10 am to 4 pm at Falmouth Hospital.

Appointments are required.

Cape Cod Healthcare also recently launched a new blood donor portal.

More blood drives can be found below: