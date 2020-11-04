Cape Cod Healthcare Announces November Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are holding several blood drives across Cape Cod in November to benefit Cape Cod Healthcare.

The hospitals must have at least one week’s worth of blood on hand at all times, said CCHC.

Since each unit collected or purchased lasts only 42 days, there is a constant need to maintain sufficient supply of blood for those in need.

Blood collected at CCHC Blood Drives will stay on Cape Cod to help local families within the community.

Those who donate blood to CCHC drives in November will get a Target gift card, said the organization.

The full list of upcoming blood drives, their locations, and how to register for them can be found at the Cape Cod Healthcare website.

Appointments are required at all blood drives.