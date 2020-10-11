Cape Cod Healthcare Announces October Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital officials are in urgent need of blood donations and a number of blood drives are being held across Cape Cod in October.

The hospitals must have at least one week’s worth of blood on hand at all times.

Since each unit collected or purchased only lasts 42 days, hospital staff said that it is a constant challenge to maintain sufficient supply.

Blood collected at CCHC Blood Drives stays on Cape Cod to help families, friends and neighbors.

Donors to CCHC blood drives in October will get a Target Gift Card.

Appointments are required at all blood drives. To make an appointment at an upcoming blood drive, click here.

The blood drive dates include: