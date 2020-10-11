Cape Cod Healthcare Announces October Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital officials are in urgent need of blood donations and a number of blood drives are being held across Cape Cod in October.
The hospitals must have at least one week’s worth of blood on hand at all times.
Since each unit collected or purchased only lasts 42 days, hospital staff said that it is a constant challenge to maintain sufficient supply.
Blood collected at CCHC Blood Drives stays on Cape Cod to help families, friends and neighbors.
Donors to CCHC blood drives in October will get a Target Gift Card.
Appointments are required at all blood drives. To make an appointment at an upcoming blood drive, click here.
The blood drive dates include:
- October 13: 12 noon – 6 p.m., Chatham Works, 323 Orleans Rd, N. Chatham
- October 14: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Barnstable Police Community Blood Drive @ the Cape
Codder Resort and Spa, 1225 Iyannough Rd, Hyannis
- October 15: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., John Wesley United Methodist Church, 270 Gifford
Street, Falmouth
- October 19: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Christ the King Church, 3 Jobs Fishing Rd, Mashpee
- October 20: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Harwich Community Center, 100 Oak Street, Harwich
- October 26: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Orleans Police Station, 99 Eldredge Parkway, Orleans
- October 27: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., John Wesley United Methodist Church, 270 Gifford
Street, Falmouth
- October 28: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Eastham Library, 190 Samoset Rd, Eastham
- October 30: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cape Cod 5 Community Blood Drive @ the Cape Codder Resort and Spa, 1225 Iyannough Rd, Hyannis